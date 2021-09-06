Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton is of the view that Daniel James’ arrival from Manchester United will put even more focus on Whites’ record signing Rodrigo as a number 10.

The Elland Road outfit bolstered their attacking options with the signing of James from arch-rivals Manchester United for an initial fee of £25m on transfer deadline day.

James’ signing has become the cause of excitement for Leeds fans, but it has also raised question marks about how Marcelo Bielsa will accommodate him, with Jack Harrison and Raphinha shining on the wings.

There has been talk of Raphinha moving into a central role, while James has also functioned as a number 10 during his time at Old Trafford and Prutton feels the selection dilemma will put more focus on Rodrigo.

The former Leeds midfielder pointed out how the club’s record signing has struggled to find his footing after he arrived last year and suggested that he could feel even more pressure following James’ signing.

“The arrival of Dan puts even more focus on United’s record signing Rodrigo as a No 10 as you have other players who could play that role instead“, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Rodrigo is one of several players that have come to Leeds that are still trying to find their way into a consistent vein of form in the way that Marcelo wants them to play.“

Prutton went on to point out the challenges of playing as a number 10 under Marcelo Bielsa, explaining the need for players in those positions to help the team defensively.

“There is a very stereotypical, straight-line opinion on anyone playing in the No 10 role that they must be the creator. But it’s not just them“, Prutton added.

“Marcelo also sees that role defensively in terms of how you win the ball back.

“It’s not just about unlocking a defence, it’s about making sure that, if you do lose the ball, that you and Patrick Bamford win the ball back as quickly as possible.

“It’s fascinating.“

With James’ arrival adding more competition to Leeds’ attack, those associated with the club will be hoping to see Rodrigo step up and add to Bielsa’s selection dilemma.