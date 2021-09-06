Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat has compared Arsenal loan star Konstantinos Mavropanos to Brazil legend Lucio, noting how he scored for the German side against Freiburg through sheer force of will.

Mavropanos is now in his second season on loan at Stuttgart from Arsenal, with the Germans having extended his stint by one year this summer.

The Greek was a key player for the Bundesliga outfit last term and has so far started all three league games for them in the current campaign.

Although Stuttgart fell to a 3-2 defeat against Freiburg in their latest league outing, Mavropanos was able to reach a personal milestone as he scored his first ever league goal for the club.

Mavropanos made it 3-1 for Stuttgart with a superb effort, that saw him advance with the ball from his own half, play a one-two with Hamadi Al-Ghaddioui and lob the ball over a helpless Mark Flekken.

Stuttgart sporting director Mislintat was impressed with Mavropanos’ strike, labelling it simply sensational and drew parallels between his goal to those scored by Brazilian legend Lucio.

“That was a goal a la Lucio”, Mislintat was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“Simply sensational, sheer will.”

The German club are understood to have secured a purchase option in Mavropanos’ contract and Die Roten faithful will be hoping he has more goals left in him in addition to the defensive solidity he offers in the backline.

It remains to be seen if Mavropanos will stay at Stuttgart or head back to Arsenal next summer.