Argentina pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are trying to organise flights to Croatia in order that they can train with Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia while quarantining, according to Sky Sports News.

Both players travelled to Brazil with the Argentina side to play against the Selecao, but the game was called off after Brazilian health officials entered the field of play.

Romero, Lo Celso, Buendia and Martinez were accused of breaking quarantine rules to attend the match as they had been in the UK prior to heading to Brazil.

Brazilian rules state anyone who has been in the UK in the prior 14 days must quarantine for 14 days upon entering the country.

Aston Villa pair Buendia and Martinez are heading to Croatia, where they would be able to to train in the country and not be confined to a hotel, while they complete their quarantine.

And Romero and Lo Celso are trying to organise their own flights to join their countrymen.

It is unclear if UK officials will accept the plan to quarantine in Croatia, which is on the green list in the UK, and from which arrivals do not need to isolate.

Lo Celso and Romero, along with team-mate Davinson Sanchez, will be fined by Tottenham for travelling for international duty without permission.