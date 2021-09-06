Ipswich Town chief executive officer Mark Ashton has explained that the transfer window was surreal for the Tractor Boys and recalled having as many as 84 calls one day during the period.

The Suffolk-based club had one of the busiest transfer windows in their history this summer, bringing in 19 new players through the door at Portman Road in an attempt to bolster their squad.

Ipswich acquired an array of players, including George Edmundson, Matt Penney, Tom Carroll and Joe Pigott, before ending the window with the deadline day signings of Bersant Celina and Samy Morsy.

Looking back at what was one of the busiest windows in the club’s history, Ipswich chief executive officer Ashton explained the period was surreal and admitted that he is glad it is over.

In an attempt to describe how busy the transfer window was for the Tractor Boys, Ashton recalled having as many as 84 calls one day during the summer.

“There was one day in the window which seemed extremely busy“, Ashton said on the Kings Of Anglia podcast.

“I remember sitting down and thinking how many calls have I had and I just went through my call log from when I got up to when I went to bed.

“I think it was in and out 84 calls and then there was a raft of voice messages we hadn’t gone back to and that is in addition to the WhatsApp, text messages and e-mails.

“If someone could sit on your shoulder in a transfer window, they would think it was fantasy, they would not think it was real life.

“It really is a surreal period and I’m glad we’re in September and it is behind us.“

While the transfer window was tiring, Ashton will be delighted to have strengthened Paul Cook’s squad with the addition of 19 new players.

He will now be hoping it pays off on the pitch.