Liverpool are in constant contact with Naby Keita, who is in Guinea with the national team, as they work to get him back to England.

Keita has started the current campaign brightly with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp handing him starts in the first two Premier League games.

The Reds star was called up to the Guinea national team for their World Cup qualifiers this month and was set to feature against Morocco on Monday in Conakry.

However, FIFA and the Confederation of African Football postponed the game with Guinea undergoing a military coup.

Keita is currently in his homeland and Liverpool are in constant contact with him as they look to work out a way to bring him safely back to Merseyside.

Liverpool was quoted as saying in a statement by the Press Association: “Obviously [the] situation is fluid.

“We will maintain regular dialogue with [the] relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner.”

In addition to Keita, Watford’s Imran Louza and Adam Masin, along with Wolves’ Romain Saiss are the other Premier League players currently affected by the situation in Guinea.

Liverpool and their top flight rivals will be hoping they succeed in finding a safe way out for their stars from Guinea soon.