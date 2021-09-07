New Godoy Cruz coach Diego Flores has revealed he is trying to go along with Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa’s ideas when it comes to football, but admitted he is still far away from achieving them at this moment.

The 40-year-old worked alongside Bielsa for six years as a coach and translator while also fulfilling analysis duties at Marseille, Lille and Leeds.

Flores was part of Leeds’ promotion winning campaign in the 2019/20 season after which he parted ways with the club and has recently been appointed as coach of Argentine Primera Division outfit Godoy Cruz.

The ex-Leeds coach led Godoy Cruz to a sensation 4-0 win over Gimnasia on Sunday in his first league game in charge and he has revealed he is a firm believer in Bielsa’s ideology of playing football.

Flores admitted he has still some ways to go before he can perfect Bielsa’s ideas, but stressed he learned everything from the Leeds boss when it comes to his profession.

“I believe a lot in Bielsa’s ideas, but I am far from achieving it”, Flores was quoted as saying by Argentine daily Clarin.

“I developed myself next to him.

“I have an amateur background, but on a professional level I learned everything from him.

“I admire him and try to go along his line [of [playing football].”

After an underwhelming start to their league campaign, Godoy Cruz have currently climbed to 13th in the league, while Bielsa’s Leeds are still searching for their first win in the Premier League this season.