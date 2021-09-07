Everton striker Cenk Tosun has been heavily linked with a return to Besiktas this summer, but he is waiting until January before completing a move away from Goodison Park.

The 30-year-old joined Everton from Turkish outfit Besiktas for a fee in the region of £20m in 2018, but the move has not gone according to plan for him.

Having struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park, Tosun was sent out on six-month loan deals to Crystal Palace and Besiktas over the course last two seasons.

While his loan stint with Besiktas was cut short due to an injury, he has been heavily linked with a return to the Turkish Super Lig club this summer.

Tosun has until Wednesday to return to Besiktas, with the Super Lig transfer window open until 8th September, but he is waiting until January to complete the move, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac.

The striker is not joining Besiktas this summer as he is still sidelined with an injury and also could not agree personal terms with the Turkish giants.

Currently on his way back from a knee injury, Tosun has started running and is tipped to start training with the ball in a few weeks.

The Turkey international is prepared to take the time to return to full fitness before re-joining Besiktas in the winter transfer window.