Michael Ball has insisted Everton snapping up Salomon Rondon makes perfect sense given his willingness to join the team knowing that he is likely be second fiddle to first choice striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Toffees swooped to snap up Rondon on deadline day of the recently concluded transfer window, roping in him from Chinese club Dalian Professional.

It is the Venezuelan’s third time playing under boss Rafael Benitez, having linked up with him at Dalian Professional and Newcastle United.

Former Everton star Ball insists bringing in Rondon makes perfect sense as he joined the club knowing that he will likely be forced to play a supporting role to first choice hitman Calvert-Lewin.

Ball believes there is no reason Rondon cannot hit the ground running in Everton colours, given his experience playing under Benitez and stressed the Toffees fans need to trust the Spaniard’s instincts.

“Given the connection between Rondon and Rafa this is a transfer where you simply have to trust the manager and his instincts”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“In many ways it is exactly the same as it was with the transfer of Andros Townsend to the club, and look how that has worked out so far.

“At the end of the day Everton needed players to come in and who could hit the ground running straight away.

“And given the Premier League experience and relationship he already has with Rafa, there is no reason why Rondon can’t do that.

“As a fan you always want big names to come in, especially when it is a forward you are looking to bring in.

“But realistically any forward joining us knows he is likely to be forced to play second fiddle to Calvert-Lewin given his impressive form over the last year.

“Which is why for me the signing of Salomon Rondon makes perfect sense.”

Everton are back in Premier League action on Monday when they host Burnley at Goodison Park and Rondon could play a part in that clash.