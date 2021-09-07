Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott is of the view that Bayern Munich loan star Ron-Thorben Hoffmann will breathe confidence into the Black Cats team.

Lee Johnson’s side strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of Hoffmann on a temporary deal from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal with Sunderland, who also have the option to make the move permanent next summer.

Former Sunderland star Elliott is delighted with Hoffmann’s addition and expects him to go straight in goal for Johnson’s side against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Elliott pointed out that Hoffmann has trained with some of the best players at Bayern Munich and insisted that his presence will breathe confidence into the Sunderland team this season.

“I believe that having somebody like Hoffmann in the goal will breathe a bit more confidence into the team“, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“He has a huge presence and the fact he has been training and playing with some of the best players in the world at Bayern can only have enhanced his ability and belief.

“I’d suspect he will come straight into the starting line-up this week.“

Having put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal with Sunderland, Hoffmann will now be looking to help the side achieve their goals in the ongoing campaign.