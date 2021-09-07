Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has hailed Whites winger Raphinha for deciding not to travel for international duty with Brazil.

Brazil had a key clash against rivals Argentina scheduled and Raphinha was called up to the Selecao squad for the first time.

However, the Leeds man opted to reject the call up, knowing the quarantine rules in force, and Radrizzani is impressed that he chose to do so.

The Leeds supremo is clear that the club left the decision over whether to accept the call-up with Raphinha and feels he showed big respect for the Whites by refusing to accept the call.

“We invited him to make a decision and he decided no”, Radrizzani was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“He showed great respect for his club and the Premier League in giving up this opportunity to play for his country for the first time.”

Six Premier League sides did not release Brazil players for their World Cup qualifiers and FIFA could ban the stars involved for five days after the international window ends.

Liverpool’s Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino were called up, while Manchester City’s Ederson and Gabriel Jesus were also selected.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, Manchester United midfielder Fred, Leeds winger Raphinha and Everton attacker Richarlison were called up too.

The six clubs have yet to be informed by FIFA whether their players will be suspended for this weekend’s Premier League games.