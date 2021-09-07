Everton star Mason Holgate has hailed Rafael Benitez’s attention to detail, explaining that he goes through everything with a fine-tooth comb, and feels it is benefitting him.

The Merseyside-based club have made a positive start to life under Benitez, winning two and drawing one of their three Premier League games so far and sitting sixth in the table.

Holgate, who started in both of Everton’s league wins this season, is delighted with his experience with the Spanish tactician and feels a lot of players are benefitting from his presence.

The 24-year-old hailed Benitez’s attention to detail as massive and insisted that the former Newcastle United boss goes through everything with a fine-tooth comb.

Holgate, who is delighted with Benitez acknowledging his leadership skills, explained that he is among the players benefitting from the Spaniard’s attention to detail as he is now aware of his role in the team.

“The manager’s attention to detail is massive“, Holgate told Everton TV.

“It is benefitting a lot of people and me especially.

“I know my job very clearly.

“When something happens, I know where I should be and how I am supposed to react to things.

“He goes through everything with a fine-tooth comb and we are benefitting from it with the results we’re having.

“For the gaffer to see my leadership qualities is a positive for me.“

Having made a positive start to the season under Benitez, Holgate will be looking to establish himself as a regular starter for the Goodison Park outfit.