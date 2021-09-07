Leeds United new boy Daniel James has revealed that he is trying to get as much insight about his new team and how Marcelo Bielsa works before he trains under him this week.

James started two of Manchester United’s first three Premier League, including in a 5-1 win over Leeds, but was sold to the Whites once Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Old Trafford.

Leeds’ signing of the Welsh winger ended a two-and-half-year chase of the player, who was close to joining the Whites on deadline day in January 2019 only for Swansea to pull out of the negotiations in the last hours of the transfer window.

Bielsa never lost sight of the player and the winger conceded that he is pleased that the Leeds boss never gave up on signing him despite the disappointment more than two years ago.

He stressed that he has been speaking to Wales team-mate Tyler Roberts about Leeds and how Bielsa works before he joins them in training for the first time later this week.

James is enthused about how the Argentine improves footballers and is certain that he has the game to suit the Leeds boss’ needs despite conceding that he is not expecting to walk into the team straight away.

“It’s great for him to still believe in me after two and a half years”, James told the Daily Telegraph.

“I’ve spoken to Tyler to get a bit of insight and I’m trying to do as much research while I’m away to get an insight into how players in my positions play and what actions they make.

“I think you always want a little bit of insight before you go in about how things work but everyone knows from the outside that it’s hard work.

“But you’ve seen with the players he’s had over the years how much he’s improved them and that’s the thing I’m looking forward to most – seeing how he sees football.

“He obviously thinks I can fit in that system.

“But don’t get me wrong, I don’t think I’m going to walk into that team.

“Hopefully, I can adapt quickly to the system but I think it’s going to take me a little while.

“It’s very tactical but he’s got a way of playing that I feel suits me.”

James has been away on international duty since joining Leeds last week and will hope to make his debut against Liverpool at Elland Road on Sunday.