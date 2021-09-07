Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg has insisted that playing in the Championship with Preston North End is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

The teenage centre-back joined Preston on loan in the winter transfer window and his stay was extended for one more season in the summer.

Van der Berg has made 23 appearances for Preston and stressed that the development he made in the latter half of last season made the decision for him to stay at the club for one more season.

He believes he will have a better chance of getting into the Liverpool team after another season in the Championship.

The Dutchman stressed that the physical demands of the Championship are exactly what he needs at this stage of his development and admits that the need to fight every minute is something he has learned playing at Preston.

Van der Berg told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “I quickly noticed the quick steps you can take in just six months in the Championship.

“So, I thought if I play here for another year, I could really have a chance at Liverpool.

“Fighting, high tempo, going up and down, physically demanding – it is precisely in those areas where I needed to make the most improvements.

“Playing football, you learn about the Dutch school of football but fighting, I have learned that now.”

The 19-year-old defender has a contract until 2024 and is highly thought of on Merseyside.