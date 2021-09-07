Liverpool star Fabinho has admitted that playing at Elland Road was difficult even without fans last term and expects the Reds’ weekend trip to Leeds United to be tougher than their previous visit.

The Merseyside-based club will lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds at Elland Road when they return to action following the international break this weekend.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw the last time they visited the Yorkshire outfit and Reds star Fabinho is aware of the threats posed by their forthcoming opponents.

The Brazil international labelled the Whites an intense team and insisted that Liverpool are aware of the side’s qualities as they prepare for their visit to Elland Road.

Fabinho also admitted that playing at Elland Road without fans was difficult last term and feels it could be even tougher on Sunday, with Leeds being backed by their supporters this time.

“Leeds are a really intense team, a really good team“, Fabinho told Liverpool’s official site.

“We played there last year without supporters and without fans in it was really tough.

“It was a tough game, it was 1-1.

“We know their qualities and I think with the fans it will be something more for them.

“But, as I said, almost all the games are hard and tough in the Premier League.

“We want to go there and win the game.”

Fabinho, though, feels the atmosphere at Elland Road could also help Liverpool, but admitted Leeds are not an easy team to play against.

“This atmosphere sometimes helps us as well, even if it’s an away game“, the Brazilian added.

“When the crowd is really participating in the game, this is good for the spectacle, so we like these types of games.

“It’s not easy to play against a team like Leeds but we have to be ready for everything.”

Liverpool have won two and drawn one of their three Premier League games far, while Leeds are yet to register their first win of the season.