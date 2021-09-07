Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has left Guinea and is currently on a flight back to Europe, according to the Press Association.

Keita earned a call-up to his national team Guinea for their World Cup qualifiers in the ongoing international break, but has had a harrowing few days this week.

The midfielder’s homeland has undergone a military coup and is in political turmoil, leading to the country’s players ending their international duty early.

Liverpool have maintained constant contact with Keita since Monday, ensuring he is safe and well cared for.

The Merseyside giants have been working with the relevant authorities, trying to find the 26-year-old a way out of Guinea.

And it appears their efforts have borne fruit as Keita is currently on a flight back to Europe.

The midfielder is set to return to Anfield soon, with the Reds back in top flight action on Sunday against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Keita has already earned two Premier League starts under boss Jurgen Klopp this season and fans will be hoping he will be able to maintain his focus on the pitch despite the situation in his homeland.