Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has credited his loan spell at Norwich City for making him a better player, but insists he still needs to continue to develop.

The 20-year-old spent the entire course of last season on loan at the Championship club and was a regular feature in the Norwich City midfield.

Skipp played in 45 of Norwich City’s 46 league games and helped the Canaries to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The midfielder is now battling for a spot in the Tottenham midfield under new Spurs boss Nuno and has so far won the Portuguese’s trust.

He feels that his stint at Norwich has allowed him to return to Spurs a better player, but knows he still needs to continue to improve.

“I’m not getting too carried away”, Skipp told his club’s official site.

“I feel there is still a lot of improvement that needs to come and will come with training in this environment every day.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the year I had at Norwich, how much they improved me as a player and a person, on and off the pitch, I’m really grateful for that year and feel I’ve come back a better player for that experience.”

Skipp has so far featured in all three of Tottenham’s Premier League games this season, clocking the full 270 minutes.

The 20-year-old has made just 18 appearances in total in the top flight so far however and will be keen to rapidly add to that figure this term.