Former Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has revealed he felt there were too many matches in the Scottish Premiership that did not properly challenge him, something he is sure will not be the case in the Premier League.

Ajer drew the curtain on a five-year spell Parkhead this summer as he moved south of the border to join Premier League new boys Brentford on a long-term deal.

There were calls for the centre-back to leave the Scottish Premiership this summer to look for a new challenge, with his national team coach Stale Solbakken among those who were vocal with their opinion.

Ajer has revealed there were a little too many games during his Celtic stint in which he was not properly challenged, which did hamper with his development.

The ex-Hoops star stressed he respects the Scottish Premiership but wanted to move to a league with higher standards, thus linking up with Brentford.

Asked about his thoughts on Solbakken’s opinion that he had a few bad habits on the pitch, Ajer was quoted as saying by Norwegian daily VG: “I think it is natural when you play a little too many matches at a level that is not high enough.

“I have incredible respect for the Scottish league, there are many great teams there, but there were a little too many matches where I was not challenged enough.

“I will definitely be in the Premier League, so I probably think it is not possible to complain about Premier League.”

Ajer has started all three of the Bees top flight games this season and is yet to taste defeat while conceding just a single goal in the process.