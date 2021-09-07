Everton defender Mason Holgate has heaped praise on Toffees team-mates Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure for their invaluable contributions to the side and insisted that they are world class at what they do.

The Merseyside-based club currently sit sixth in the Premier League points table with seven points, having won two and drawn one of their three matches so far this season.

Midfield duo Allan and Doucoure have played key roles in helping Everton to an unbeaten start in the league, making noteworthy contributions at both ends of the pitch.

Reflecting on Allan and Doucoure’s importance to the team, Everton defender Holgate explained that the midfield duo make things easy for the likes of Michael Keane and himself.

Holgate insisted that Allan and Doucoure’s defensive contributions do not always get noticed, though they are invaluable to the side and went on to hail both of them as world class at what they do.

“They keep running all day and get across and break things up“, Holgate told Everton TV.

“That makes it easier for people like me and Mike [Keane].

“When you might be out of position the odd time, you know they will be there covering you.

“That work doesn’t always get noticed but it is invaluable to the team and both of them are world class at it.

“It helps us massively.”

Having made an unbeaten start to their league campaign, Everton will be hopeful of continuing their form when they lock horns with Burnley at Goodison Park on Monday.