Tottenham Hotspur expressed serious interest in signing Marco Asensio in the recently concluded transfer window, but the player was determined to stay at Real Madrid.

The north London giants made significant additions to their squad in the summer, bringing in the likes of Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal.

However, going into the final day of the transfer window, Tottenham were still in the market for a forward, with Wolves star Adama Traore star a top target.

Spurs had an offer for Traore turned down by Wolves on the penultimate day of the transfer window, but he was not the only player they considered.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Tottenham looked into a deal for Real Madrid star Asensio in the recently concluded transfer window.

Apart from the Premier League club, Italian giants AC Milan also expressed serious interest in acquiring the 25-year-old’s services.

However, Asensio handed Tottenham and AC Milan severe blows in their attempts to sign him by deciding against a move away from Real Madrid.

The Spain international is determined to fight for his place at the Bernabeu and is keen to re-establish himself as a regular starter for the La Liga giants.