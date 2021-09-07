Liverpool loanee Sepp van der Berg is dreaming of playing alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Reds team next season after a year on loan at Preston North End.

The Dutchman joined Preston on loan in the winter transfer window and the deal was extended for another season in the summer.

The young defender has impressed at Preston with his performances in a tough league such as the Championship and he has been noticed by the coaching staff at Liverpool.

Van der Berg also spoke with Van Dijk during the summer and revealed that his senior defender believes staying at Preston for one more season was the correct choice as he needs to play regularly.

The Dutchman admitted that he is dreaming of partnering Van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence once he returns to Merseyside next season.

The young defender told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “He asked how I liked it at Preston and told me that he thought it was a good choice because playing minutes is important.

“Who knows, I might be playing beside him next season.

“You should always keep dreaming.”

Van der Berg joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in 2019 and has a contract until 2024 with the Merseyside giants.