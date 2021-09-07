Cedric Itten is banking on his girlfriend Nina Dubach bringing him the luck in front of goal which eluded him at Rangers last season.

The striker struggled for goals and game time at Rangers last season, finding the back of the net just six times in 38 outings.

Itten has now moved on loan to Bundesliga outfit Greuther Furth in a bid to play on a regular basis and get back into the goalscoring groove.

The Swiss hitman has already scored in a friendly clash against Regensburg and feels last term he lacked his lucky charm, his girlfriend Nina Dubach.

Itten explained that due to the virus situation she could not attend Ibrox, but when she was again in the stands he found his goalscoring boots.

“Due to Corona, she could not go to the stadium in Glasgow for over a year”, Itten told German daily Bild.

“When she was there in pre-season for Real Madrid and Arsenal, I scored straight away.”

Itten believes that at Greuther Furth he has the right environment to succeed and revealed he was convinced of the move at once.

“The conversations with the coach and the family environment in Furth convinced me immediately”, he said.

The striker’s girlfriend is due to be at the stadium this weekend when Greuther Furth entertain Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.