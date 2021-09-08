Colchester United head coach Hayden Mullins has stressed the need for him to allow Ipswich Town loan star Armando Dobra to express himself during his time on loan with the U’s.

The 20-year-old winger joined League Two outfit Colchester on a season-long loan from third tier club Ipswich on the final day of the transfer window last week.

After putting pen to paper on a season-long loan deal with Colchester, Dobra went on to make his debut for the side in their EFL Trophy tie against Gillingham on Tuesday.

While Dobra was not able to prevent Colchester from suffering a defeat, he and fellow loanee Sylvester Jasper left U’s head coach Mullins impressed with their performances.

Mullins hailed Dobra as a fantastic talent and went on to stress the need for him to allow the winger to express himself on the pitch as a creative player.

“They’re [Dobra and Fulham loanee Jasper] two fantastic young talents“, Mullins was quoted as saying by the Essex County Standard.

“I’m sure that they’ll have a really good career, in football.

“They’ve got to be free on the football pitch – they’re players, they’re creators and they can’t go on the pitch with too much going on in their head.

“You need to let them go out and really express themselves.

“Like they showed, they can be the difference and we need them out there and firing.“

Having joined Colchester on loan until the end of the season, Dobra will be looking to earn significant playing time before returning to Ipswich next summer.