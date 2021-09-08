Former Juventus managing director Luciano Moggi believes Fabio Paratici is never going to fully integrate with Tottenham Hotspur because of the lack of a personal life in England for the Italian.

Paratici’s wily ways in the market helped Tottenham to have a solid transfer window while managing to keep hold of Harry Kane despite serious interest from league champions Manchester City.

The Italian has already earned a massive reputation in England and his years of experience at Juventus have helped him to find ways to sign players without a huge budget.

However, Moggi does not believe Paratici will ever feel completely home at Tottenham as he is of the view the Italian has no life in England at the moment beyond his work.

He does concede that Tottenham’s start to the season shows that Paratici’s hard work has provided good value to the club.

Moggi told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “I think Paratici has little life there [in England].

“I think there is no chance of being totally integrated into the club.

“Tottenham, however, are top of the league table so obviously his hard work has a value.”

Tottenham’s football managing director played a major role in getting Spurs’ floundering efforts to sign a manager on track in the summer and he played a big role in the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.