Chelsea hitman Timo Werner is taking home an annual salary of more than €20m, according to German daily Bild.

The Blues snapped Werner up last summer from RB Leipzig and handed him a lucrative deal.

It had been claimed that Werner was earning €15.5m per year while on the books at Stamford Bridge, but the true total is higher than that.

The Germany international is earning over a whopping €20m per year at Chelsea.

Werner arrived in England with a reputation for being a prolific striker, but he has struggled in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old found the back of the net just six times in 35 appearances in the Premier League last season.

He was regularly criticised for his poor finishing and will be hoping to turn the page on his fortunes so far over the course of the current campaign.

Werner has made two appearances in the Premier League so far this term, as well as turning out in the UEFA Super Cup final.

The striker has though yet to find the back of the net.