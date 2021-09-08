Charlton Athletic new boy Pape Souare is hoping to use the experience he gained while playing in the Premier League to his advantage as he begins his stint at the Valley.

Souare played for Crystal Palace from January 2015 to the end of his contract in the summer of 2019 and in that time racked up 48 appearances in the top flight, while also having to take a year off due to a car crash.

The left-back became a free agent in the summer, after having not played a single game for former club Troyes last season, and the Addicks snatched him up earlier this week.

Souare is determined to use the experience he has gained from playing in the Premier League as well as playing in international matches for Senegal to aid his career at the Valley.

The left-back revealed that he has not skimped on training and feels ready to help the club achieve promotion in the coming season.

“I’m a defender first, but you can also expect to see me running around the wing”, Souare was quoted as saying by Charlton’s official site.

“With the Premier League and the international games that I have played, that gives me some experience that I can bring to the club.

“I have been training for a while so I’m ready to get going and help bring this club back to where it belongs.

“I’m really excited.”

The Addicks picked up a much-needed victory against Crewe Alexandra in their last match and they will be hoping to use the win as a springboard to get their season back on track and join the hunt for promotion.