Belgium coach Roberto Martinez feels Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi made the right decision by joining Besiktas on loan and has tipped the striker to return to his best this season.

The Belgium international spent last season on loan at Premier League side Crystal Palace, but struggled to make a significant impact at Selhurst Park.

Batshuayi, who has been on Chelsea’s books since 2016, has now joined Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas on loan until the end of the season with in the hopes of regaining his form and returning to his best.

Reflecting on Batshuayi’s move to Besiktas, Belgium coach Martinez has insisted that the striker has made the right decision by joining the Turkish outfit on a temporary deal.

Martinez, who feels Batshuayi’s form is directly related to the system of the team that he is playing in, went on to tip him to return to his best at Besiktas over the course of this season.

“Michy’s form in the national team is explained by systems“, Martinez told a press conference.

“Our system suits him better.

“I am convinced that he made the right choice by signing for Besiktas.

“I saw his first game and he immediately adapted to his team, which was not always the case.

“I have no doubt that next season we will see the best Michy, the one we see in the national team.“

Having received the backing of his national team coach, Batshuayi will be hopeful of enjoying a good season with Besiktas and earning a place in Belgium’s squad for next year’s World Cup.