Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson believes that the game against Wigan Athletic tonight will act as an opportunity for some of the younger players in the group to shine.

A number of the players in the Under-23s squad are away on international duty, forcing Jackson to rely on some of the fringe and younger players for the game against Wigan.

Among the players Leeds will miss for the game against Wigan are Kristoffer Klaesson and Charlie Cresswell, who have both played all three of the Whites’ opening three league fixtures.

Jackson believes that the game against Wigan will provide a perfect platform for some of the younger players in his side to impress.

He added that the game will also be a tough test for his side, but thinks it is a good thing because pushing the players in his squad is part of the club’s philosophy.

“It’s a cup game which will give us a chance to put in a few of the younger players”, Jackson was quoted as saying by Leeds’ official site.

“We have always had that in our minds going into the competition, that it was a perfect opportunity to have a look at a few of the younger players, and it will be a big test for them.

“That’s what we’re about, testing our players, pushing them and giving them opportunities.”

Today’s game is the Under-23s’ first in the Premier League Cup and Jackson will be hoping despite missing a few regulars, his young side are still able to pick up a win and start their run in the competition on a positive note.