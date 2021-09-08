Everton star Alex Iwobi has insisted that everyone in the Toffees squad demands a lot from each other and it is not just Seamus Coleman who is on the players’ backs to perform.

The Merseyside-based club have made a positive start to their Premier League campaign under Rafael Benitez, winning two and drawing one of their three games so far.

Iwobi, who struggled under Carlo Ancelotti last term, has also been in good form for Everton, having contributed to two goals from four matches across all competitions.

The 25-year-old is pushing to establish himself as a regular starter for the Toffees, but insisted that there is healthy competition among the forwards in the team.

Iwobi went on to insist that everyone at Everton is demanding a lot from each other and pointed out that it is not just captain Coleman who is pushing the players.

“It’s healthy competition and we [the forwards] always say to each other, ‘We have to try to improve our stats and get involved with goals’“, Iwobi told Everton TV.

“For me, it’s about working on my play in the final third, whether it’s a cross or a finish.

“All the attackers are the same…we’re always working and doing extras with that.

“Whether it’s on the pitch or in training, we’re demanding a lot from each other.

“It’s not just Seamus [Coleman], the captain, everyone is demanding from everyone.

“In our games this season, I think you can see the team spirit from minute one until the end.”

Having made a good start to the season, Iwobi will be hopeful of building on the momentum and establishing himself as a regular starter for Everton.