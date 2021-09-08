Top clubs have made enquires about potentially signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea, but initial discussions over a new contract took place last month and the defender has not decided what to do.

The 28-year-old defender has a little over nine months left on his contract with Chelsea and his future has come under the scanner.

Chelsea want to offer him a new contract but so far no agreement is in place for Rudiger to sign a new deal with the European champions.

According to German broadcaster Sport1, Chelsea did hold talks with the defender’s representatives over a new contract a month ago.

But no decision has been taken and Rudiger is open to all possibilities in the final year of his deal at Chelsea.

It has been claimed that a number of clubs have already made enquiries into his situation at Chelsea.

Clubs are alive to the prospect of snapping up the German defender on a free transfer next summer.

Rudiger has an excellent relationship with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel but that is no guarantee over his future at the club.

He is one of the low earners at Chelsea and wants his new contract to reflect his importance in the squad.