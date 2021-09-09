Former Premier League defender Julian Dicks is insistent that he cannot fathom any team competing with Manchester City for the title this year.

The defending champions have won the title for three of the past four seasons and last time out won the league with a 12-point margin over second-placed Manchester United.

While Manchester City themselves improved the squad with the signing of star Jack Grealish, the Citizens’ rivals Manchester United and Chelsea have made big-money signings too, while Liverpool have seen the return of their first-choice defenders after having to do without them for the majority of last season.

Dicks however believes that that Manchester City are untouchable, even by the likes of the Red Devils with their much-improved squad.

While Dicks thinks that it will not be all plain sailing for Pep Guardiola and his men, he is still cannot see the rest of the teams in the league wresting the title away from the Citizens.

“You can never rule out Man United”, Dicks, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Southampton v West Ham, said.

“They haven’t had many good seasons of late, but they’ve brought in some great players who are going to add so much to their already strong squad.

“I just think Man City are too far above their rivals.

“That being said, they’ll still need a bit of luck.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are, you need a bit of luck in this game.

“There’s a lot of pressure on Pep Guardiola.

“If City start dropping points, that pressure mounts up and up.

“It wasn’t so long ago they lost two or three games on the spin; that isn’t going to happen many times because they have too many good players, but it’s something Pep has to be aware of.

“I can’t see another team touching them in the title race though, to be honest.”

Since losing their first game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City have bounced back in style, winning the next two games on the trot, as they look to defend the title.