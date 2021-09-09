Former Premier League star Matt Le Tissier has claimed that there is massive discord within the Arsenal dressing room at the moment.

Arsenal have made a horrible start to the season, losing each of their opening three Premier League games without scoring a goal.

The Gunners will be looking to get their league season back on track when they host Norwich City at the Emirates on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta is under immense pressure, especially after Arsenal spent the most amount of money in the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

But Le Tissier claimed that the Spaniard is not the problem at Arsenal and insisted that there is a lot of disharmony within the dressing room Arteta is presiding over.

However, he conceded that if things do not change anytime soon it will be Arteta who will pay for the mistakes of his players.

Le Tissier said on the Where’s Jeff podcast: “[What] I can tell you from a contact inside the Arsenal camp is that at Arsenal the problem isn’t with the manager, the problem is all in the changing room from what I have been hearing.

“There is a lot of disharmony in the changing room and that is something that is obviously is very difficult for a manager.

“Even though it might be the players’ fault, we all know what happens when things go wrong as it is the manager who carries the can.”

Arteta has insisted that he still believes in the project he is leading at Arsenal and is keen to gel his squad together as soon as possible.