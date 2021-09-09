Real Betis star Marc Bartra has revealed that he spoke with Hector Bellerin before his loan move from Arsenal and is convinced that the defender is eager to help Los Verdiblancos to success.

Bellerin swapped Arsenal for Real Betis on the final day of the transfer window last week, putting pen to paper on a season-long loan deal with the La Liga side.

At Real Betis, Bellerin will link up with Bartra, who has known the 26-year-old since his spell with Barcelona’s youth set-up and time with the Spanish national team.

Bartra has revealed that he has known Bellerin since he was ten years old and has a good relationship with the right-back, who talked to the centre-back before joining Real Betis.

Having spoken with Bellerin, Bartra insisted that the Spaniard was eager to join the La Liga club and is convinced that the Arsenal loan star wants to help the team to success this season.

“I’ve known him practically since I was ten years old“, Bartra told Radio Marca.

“He is younger than me, but we met at the Barca Sports City because we met in the lower ranks of La Masia.

“We were lucky enough to meet [ahead of] the European Championship in France, in 2015 and although we didn’t have many minutes, we were there, training, qualifying for the Euros and we have a very good relationship.

“We have stayed in touch and before he came [to Real Betis] I spoke with him.

“I knew something, I have a very good relationship with him.

“In previous years he had already told me [about his affection for Real Betis].

“He is Betis, his family is, and he was excited and eager [to come], you can see in these first training sessions that he wants to do important things with Betis.“

Having joined Real Betis on loan until the end of the season, Bellerin will be hopeful of impressing for the La Liga outfit and earning a place in Spain’s squad for the World Cup.