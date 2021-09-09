Everton loan star Niels Nkounkou has revealed that his aim this season is to earn as much as game time as possible with Standard Liege and help them secure a European spot finish in the Jupiler Pro League.

Nkounkou, who arrived at Goodison Park last summer, struggled for game time in his first season at the club under then manger Carlo Ancelotti, not even receiving regular opportunities when the left-back spot was up for grabs in the first team.

New Everton boss Rafael Benitez did not see the Frenchman playing a key role under him this term, allowing him to join Belgium top flight side Standard Liege to garner valuable first team experience on deadline day of the recently concluded transfer window on a season-long loan deal.

Having temporarily swapped clubs, Nkounkou has revealed he is aiming at earning as much as game time as he can in Belgium, and help his new team bag a European spot finish in the league.

“I’m here to earn as much playing time as possible and help the team reach Europe”, Nkounkou was quoted as saying by Belgian daily DH.

“I have already played in left midfield with Everton.

“I can play on either flank.

“My system of choice? I don’t have one, I play where the manager needs me.”

The Everton loan star is yet to meet all his new team-mates owing to the international break but stressed from what he has seen, the Standard Liege squad have a lot of talent in their ranks.

“I am ready to play.

“I am seeing a talented team.

“I haven’t met everyone yet but from what I’ve seen, it’s promising.”

Nkounkou will be hoping to settle into life in the Stade Maurice Dufrasne quickly and kick on with his development.