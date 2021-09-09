Everton boss Rafael Benitez has issued advice to the Toffees academy starlets to make sure they are ready to earn a spot in the first team and called on them to knock on his door for opportunities.

Even though new Everton boss Benitez has been consistent in choosing players for his regular starting eleven in the Premier League, several academy starlets have regularly made matchday squads.

Academy graduates in the likes of Anthony Gordon, Tom Davies and Jarrad Brathwaite have already clocked up game time under Benitez this term, and are expected to have many more opportunities to prove their worth as the season progresses.

Benitez has insisted it is not for the first team manager to call up starlets from the academy, but rather the onus is on them to make sure they are ready to step up and come to him.

The Spaniard added that having quality homegrown players is crucial for a club like Everton, with them bringing in passion, commitment and a special connection to the fans.

“It is crucial for every single club, now and in the future, to have players coming from the academy”, Benitez told Everton TV.

“It is not for the first-team manager to bring players, they [players] have to be sure they are ready, they have to knock on your door and say, ‘Listen, I am ready’.

“The Premier League is very competitive and the level of the players is very high.

“That means it is more difficult for young players to come through.

“But our job is to improve them in the academy and give them the chance to play for the First Team, if they are ready.

“It is massive for the club to have players coming from the Academy, especially with the prices in the market now.

“But, also, because of the commitment of those players, the passion they have, the connection with the fans and the community.”

Benitez has a clutch of Everton academy graduates at his disposal and all eyes will be on how he will use them as the season progresses, while a lot more youth players are pining to possibly catch his eye.