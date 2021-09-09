Sevilla president Jose Castro has insisted that Jules Kounde will not be fazed by his failed transfer to Chelsea and will continue to do his best for the Spanish outfit.

The France international was the subject of significant transfer interest from European Champions Chelsea in the recently concluded transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel’s side even had an agreement in place with Sevilla over Kounde’s transfer, but the La Liga club moved goalposts in the final days of the summer.

Sevilla maintained that Chelsea need to trigger Kounde’s €80m release clause to sign him, but the Blues were not willing to fork out such a sum for the defender, who ended up staying put.

Reflecting on Kounde’s links with Chelsea, Sevilla president Castro insisted that the Frenchman will not be fazed by his failed transfer to the Premier League club and will continue to do his best for the La Liga side.

“Kounde is our player“, Castro was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

“I’m sure he will do his best to make this season a success and each year we achieve more.

“We have to regularly be in the Champions League to aspire to greater things.“

Chelsea could not acquire Kounde’s services from Sevilla in the summer, but there have been suggestions that the France international is still a target for the side.