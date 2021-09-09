Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman believes that while the Sunderland players might have better meals after the matches and drive better cars, that does not guarantee the Black Cats three points at the weekend.

The two teams will be in action this weekend following the international break as they look to stake their claims at the top of the League One table.

Coleman feels that while Sunderland are too big a side for League One that does not guarantee all three points for Lee Johnson’s side.

The Accrington boss stresses it is an eleven versus eleven game, and no matter how good the meals of Sunderland players are, success on Saturday will depend on who performs better on the pitch.

“On the day, it’s eleven vs eleven”, Coleman told his club’s official site.

“They might have a nicer stadium, the pitch might be a little bit better, their infrastructure might be better.

“They might eat better meals than us after training and their players might drive nicer cars but that doesn’t guarantee you more points on a Saturday, it doesn’t guarantee you winning your own individual battles.

“We will send our players out there with a clear goal of what we want to achieve, a clear way they can do it and let the battle commence.”

Both Sunderland and Accrington have picked up 12 points in League One so far this season, though while Johnson’s men have played five games, Coleman’s side have played six.