Former West Ham United star Ricardo Vaz Te is of the view that the current Hammers squad under David Moyes are a strong outfit with a lot of solidity and backed them to do well in the Europa League this season.

Having started their Premier League campaign on a strong note, the Hammers are set to open their Europa League run against Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadion Maksimir in a week’s time.

Former West Ham hitman Vaz Te still follows the Londoners closely and is excited to see them play in Europe this term under Moyes.

And the Portuguese has expressed his strong belief that the Irons have got everything they need to carve out a good continental campaign this year.

Vaz Te explained that West Ham have evolved into a strong and solid side under Moyes’ guidance and stressed they will do fine this term, especially with the quality of players they have in their ranks.

While discussing West Ham’s prospects in the Europa League this season, Vaz Te told West Ham TV: “They look solid, they look strong with a very specific way of playing.

“They seem connected, they know what they’re doing, they’re working together and everybody knows their job and everybody is coming to fruition.

“We have seen Michail Antonio becoming a striker and flourishing, Declan Rice is monumental in the midfielder and Said Benrahma is a great player.

“Hopefully all the boys will step up this season, we have a big squad and I think we’ll manage fine; I do believe that.”

Before West Ham begin their European journey, they travel to St. Mary’s to take on Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend.