Celtic new Bhoy Liam Scales has revealed that he first became aware about the possibility of a move to the Scottish giants during the first week of August.

The Celtic Park outfit made a number of signings over the course of the summer to strengthen Ange Postecoglou’s options, but also with a nod to the future in the shape of Scales.

Scales made the switch to Celtic from Irish side Shamrock Rovers, putting pen to paper to a four-year contract towards the end of August.

The defender has revealed though that he first heard about the possibility of the move at the start of August, with the switch taking a little longer than he initially anticipated it would, amid Shamrock’s European adventures.

“It was about waiting until the right move came up but when this came about, it was a no-brainer”, Scales was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“The transfer was first mentioned to me in the first week of August.

“The plan was that I’d play a few more games with Shamrock Rovers until the European games were over and then I’d be moving after that but it went on a little bit longer than I originally thought before I made the move in the last week of August.”

Having been called up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad over the international break, Scales will be looking to catch Postecoglou’s eye soon and nail down a spot in the Celtic team.