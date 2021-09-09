West Ham United great Julian Dicks has insisted that the Irons need to back David Moyes and strengthen their squad in January to secure a European spot in the Premier League this season.

The London-based club secured a place in the Europa League by finishing sixth in the league last season and have kicked off the new campaign with hopes of repeating the trick.

West Ham have had a strong start to their season, sitting second in the table after three games, but Hammers legend Dicks has insisted that the club also need luck to secure a European spot again.

Dicks stressed the need for West Ham to keep their players fit and pointed out Michal Antonio as one player that Irons need to be fit and firing to finish in the top seven.

The Englishman went on to explain that West Ham need to back Moyes and strengthen their squad, especially the forward department, in January if they are secure a European spot this season.

“I don’t think I could put West Ham’s recent success down to one thing in particular“, Dicks said, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Southampton v West Ham.

“It helps that they’ve got good players who have desire, it helps that they’ve got a good manager, and that combination is great.

“Now it’s about keeping players fit for the duration of the season.

“It’s going to be a long campaign for them, so it’s important they keep Michail Antonio fit and firing.

“I’ve played for West Ham and we’ve always been a club that sometimes does well one season, then not so good the next time out.

“If West Ham are in the top seven, it will have been a very good season for them.

“They should be looking at those European spots, but you need a bit of luck along the way.

“Obviously they need to strengthen, in particular probably up-front, in the New Year. Hopefully they do, and hopefully they kick on.

“David Moyes deserves to be backed in the January transfer window, and if he does, I think we could see a repeat of last season.“

Having made a strong start to their season, winning two and drawing one of their three Premier League games so far, it remains to be seen where West Ham will finish.