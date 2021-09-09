Former Liverpool star Phil Thompson has insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s side will have to be ready to face the electric atmosphere inside Elland Road when they take on Leeds United on Sunday, but is expecting a Reds win.

Liverpool have collected seven points from their opening three league games and will be travelling to Elland Road this weekend to take on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road last season in the Premier League and Thompson conceded that it will not be a straightforward game for Liverpool again this year.

He stressed that Leeds will come out all guns blazing against Liverpool and will look to play on the front foot as always.

The former Red stressed that Liverpool-Leeds is one of the great fixtures of English football and his former side will need to prepare themselves for the Elland Road atmosphere.

Thompson is still expecting Liverpool to get the win but is certain that they are going to face some stiff challenges on Sunday.

Asked if he is expecting Leeds to give Liverpool a few problems, the former Red said on the Where’s Jeff podcast: “Yes, I do.

“I always think that Leeds against the big teams, they have a goal. We saw them against Manchester United.

“They have been done twice against Manchester United at Old Trafford, but they still have a goal, they still came out fighting.

“Elland Road is going to be packed. This was one of the great fixtures going back, it always has been like the Man United-Leeds games.

“This place is going to be bouncing and we have to be ready.

“I know Leicester-Manchester City is going to be the game of the weekend, but boys, I think this Leeds team will come out all guns blazing.

“I do still think the way we started off, I do still expect us to win this, but only just.”

Leeds are yet to win a game in the league this season and will be hoping to cause an upset on Sunday.