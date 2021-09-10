Rafael Benitez has insisted Everton need to start working on improving their squad immediately, with an eye on the January transfer window to bring in new players if necessary.

The Toffees made five new signings this summer, but only paid a fee for winger Demarai Gray, with the other four fresh faces being free transfers.

Everton were hamstrung by Financial Fair Play regulations, which restricted new boss Benitez and director of football Marcel Brands to only pursuing big money moves if they make space in the squad by offloading players.

Benitez will have the opportunity to add to his squad when the January transfer window opens and he has stressed the need to immediately start working on evaluating the squad and potential targets in order that the club will be ready to make new signings if necessary.

The Spaniard added that he is pleased with his club’s transfer business this summer especially with the way they adapted to the fair play regulations.

While discussing his expectations for Everton in future transfer windows, Benitez told a press conference: “I was not expecting [the window to be tough] at the beginning, we thought we could maybe sell some players and then we could do well in the transfer window.

“We adapted quickly [to restrictions due to fair play regulations], then we did well, really pleased with that [how the window turned out].

“So, when I say ‘next window’ [will be better]. hopefully it will be January if necessary.

“If we are doing so well that we do not need anyone in generally, I think everyone will be happy here, but you never know.

“So, we have to start working now thinking about how to improve the squad, first of all on the pitch and after obviously bring in players that we can.”

Toffees new boys Gray and Andros Townsend have both started their Everton stints strongly and the fans will be hoping the other new signings will also help raise the standards at the club.