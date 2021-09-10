Everton boss Rafael Benitez has confirmed Manchester United’s Donny van De Beek was among the names agents suggested to the club during the last few days of the recently concluded transfer window.

The Toffees made five new signings this summer and were linked with a move for Manchester United midfield man Van de Beek on deadline day of the transfer window gone by.

It has been claimed that Everton made a late move to snap up the Dutchman on loan with only hours left in the window, but the Red Devils intervened to veto any deal.

Everton boss Benitez has confirmed Van de Beek was among the names agents suggested to his club during the final few days of the transfer window.

However, Benitez, who lauded the 24-year-old as a good player, insisted Everton never had any real chance of getting him this summer.

Asked how much of a possibility a deadline day move for Van de Beek was, Benitez told a press conference: “Van De Beek was a name at the end of the window and I think it was not easy for us.

“So, it was a name that [during] the last couple of days, all the agents were throwing at us, his was one of those names.

“A good player for sure, but I don’t think we had too many chances.”

Van de Beek struggled for game time his first season at Old Trafford and all eyes will be on what kind of a role he will play in Manchester this term, while Everton, despite their lack of big-name signings, have had a bright start to their season under Benitez.