Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is looking forward to experiencing the Elland Road atmosphere in the Reds’ upcoming Premier League clash against Leeds United, having heard great things about the Whites’ stomping grounds when it is filled to the rafters.

The German tactician is set to take his team to Yorkshire on Sunday to lock horns with Leeds at Elland Road in the top flight.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw when they played at Elland Road in front of empty stands last term, but they will be met with a full crowd this time around.

The visit will be Klopp’s first time taking Liverpool to Elland Road when it is full and he revealed he is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere there, having heard a great deal about it.

Klopp added that he is expecting a tricky outing on Sunday with the flexibility and dynamism Leeds exhibit under boss Marcelo Bielsa.

“Everybody tells me that the atmosphere is absolutely outstanding so I’m looking forward to it”, Klopp told a press conference.

“We have some people who can tell us how it will be with Milly [James Milner], but the game itself is already tricky, we saw it in the last two games we played against them, it was really exciting.

“They obviously have a specific way of playing the game with a strict man marking philosophy or idea and very flexible, brave and dynamic in possession.

“It’s a really good football team and we have to be at our best to get something there.”

Liverpool are going into the Elland Road clash with two wins and a draw from their opening three games, while Leeds will be searching for their first league win of the season.