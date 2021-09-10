Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has admitted that the Eagles squad is still short in a few departments, but he insisted that they have enough quality to compete in the Premier League.

The Eagles made significant additions to their squad this summer, while also releasing players such as Gary Cahill, Andros Townsend, James McCarthy and Wayne Hennessey.

Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen were brought in to shore up the defence, Will Hughes and Conor Gallagher arrived to strengthen things in the middle of the park, while Odsonne Edouard was brought in to provide for a potent threat up front.

Vieira stated that he feels his side are lacking in certain areas of the pitch even if he is satisfied with the Eagles’ summer business.

The Crystal Palace boss is adamant however that his side are still more than capable of competing in the top flight.

“I believe that we’re still a little bit short in places”, Vieira said in a press conference.

“We wanted to do more business and we couldn’t do it.

“Overall I’m really satisfied with the business that we did.

“We bring in some young talent and we have the squad that can compete in the Premier League.”

Vieira has started his debut season at Selhurst Park in mixed fashion, picking up two points from their first three games, but the last match against West Ham United was a positive signal as the Eagles got on the scoresheet for the first time in the campaign.