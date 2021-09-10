Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is worried that injuries in the attacking department have the potential to ruin the Reds’ season, but still expects them to finish in the top four come the end of the campaign.

While Liverpool strengthened in the defensive area after last season’s injury crisis with the signing of Ibrahima Konate, the Reds did not bring in a attacker this summer, or replace the departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

That means Liverpool have to rely on the same attacking line-up they had last season, with the addition of Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliot, who have returned from loan spells.

Liverpool’s lack of new signings in the forward area in the summer troubles Carragher, who thinks injuries to key players in attacking areas have the potential to derail the Reds’ season, especially with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leaving on international duty mid-campaign.

The Reds legend still believes however that manager Jurgen Klopp has enough coaching prowess to see Liverpool finish in the Champions League places.

“There are more concerns about squad depth this season”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“With a couple of injuries to strikers Liverpool will be in trouble, especially as Salah and Sadio Mane will be on African Nations Cup duty in January.

“Centre-back Ibrahima Konate was signed, but the squad needed another attacker.

“Instead, the resources were directed to retaining and rewarding the existing stars.

“Despite a modest spend on new arrivals, Liverpool’s wage bill is the second highest in the Premier League.

“Critics of their recruitment policy must recognise that.

“Because of Klopp’s coaching skill, I still expect Liverpool to challenge and comfortably finish in the top four.”

While they may not have signed forwards this time out, the Reds strengthened the attack last summer with the addition of Diogo Jota, who came good in his first season at Anfield scoring 13 goals in 30 appearances.