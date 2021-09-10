Leeds United have posted a photograph of new boy Daniel James in training ahead of their weekend clash against Liverpool.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side swooped to snap James up on a permanent deal from Manchester United before the transfer window slammed shut last week.

The Wales international is Leeds’ club-record signing, costing an initial £25m fee that will rise to £30m and has netted Manchester United a healthy profit.

Great first day with the boys! On to the weekend⚪️ @LUFC pic.twitter.com/0yyo5tIwwF — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) September 10, 2021

He has now reported for training following the international break.

And Leeds posted a photograph of James in training ahead of the weekend.

Leeds are due to play host to 2020 Premier League champions Liverpool at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites have yet to record a win in the new Premier League campaign and will be hoping to put that right by surprising Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It remains to be seen whether Bielsa will give James the vote to start against Liverpool.

Leeds also posted a photograph of Raphinha, who is set to be banned for the visit of the Reds due to not reporting for international duty with Brazil.