Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has admitted that he agrees with the notion that the second season in the Premier League for a club that has been promoted is tougher than the first season.

The Whites were impressive in their first season in the Premier League, finishing ninth, and missing out on a Europa Conference League spot by just three points.

Now heading into their second season, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are yet to make an impact and will be searching for their first win when they take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday.

Orta agrees with others in believing that the second year is tougher in the Premier League and stressed that from seventh to 20th in the league table, any team can beat any other team, leading to a super competitive division

“It is the theory about the second year”, Orta told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Everyone says the second year is harder than the first year, I agree with that.

“It is the most difficult competition in the world. It is really equal.

“There are teams that invest a lot of money, a big gap between the investment of the top six and the rest of the others.

“One thing for me that is really clear, between seventh and 20th all can beat all.

“That is really clear, it is equal.”

Following their clash with Liverpool, Leeds are then due to face Newcastle United (away) and West Ham United (home) to round off their league fixtures in September.