Fixture: St Johnstone vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s visit to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers have boss Steven Gerrard back in the dugout following his absence and will be looking to hit the ground running back from the international break.

The Ibrox outfit will be without midfielder Ianis Hagi, who tested positive for the virus on international duty with Romania.

Rangers head into the clash on the back of an Old Firm win over Celtic and a run of four wins in their last five games, bouncing back from a Champions League qualifying exit at the hands of Malmo.

Opponents St Johnstone have yet to win a game this season and played out a 0-0 draw with St Mirren before the international break.

In goal, Rangers select Jon McLaughlin, while James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey slot in as full-backs. In central defence Gerrard goes with Leon Balogun and Filip Helander.

Further up the pitch Rangers have Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo in midfield, while Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe support Alfredo Morelos.

If Gerrard needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Borna Barisic and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Balogun, Helander, Bassey, Kamara, Davis, Aribo, Kent, Roofe, Morelos

Substitutes: McGregor, Lundstram, Simpson, Wright, Sakala, Barisic, Arfield