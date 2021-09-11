Fixture: Celtic vs Ross County

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to play host to visitors Ross County at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Postecoglou saw his side suffer defeat at Rangers before the international break and will want his men to bounce back by picking up all three points in their Scottish Premiership encounter.

Ross County arrive at Celtic Park having picked up just two points from their opening four league games, conceding eight times while scoring just three times.

Celtic will be without attacker Kyogo Furuhasi with injury, while James Forrest is not ready to play.

Postecoglou has Joe Hart in goal, while at the back the Celtic boss selects Josip Juranovic and Greg Taylor as full-backs, with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt in the centre.

Further up the pitch Celtic deploy Callum McGregor and David Turnbull, while Liel Abada and Tom Rogic also play. Jota starts, as does Albian Ajeti.

If the Celtic boss needs to shake things up during the 90 minutes then he has a host of options available, including Ismaila Soro and James McCarthy.

Celtic Team vs Ross County

Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Rogic, Jota, Ajeti

Substitutes: Bain, Soro, McCarthy, Urhoghide, Shaw, Montgomery, Welsh