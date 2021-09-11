Fixture: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Manchester United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United outfit to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have started the league campaign with two wins and a draw, and will start as firm favourites to grab a third victory against Newcastle, who have not yet won in the league.

Manchester United grabbed the headlines before the transfer window closed by snapping up Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

The Portuguese has returned to Old Trafford following a 12-year absence and the Red Devils will be hopeful he can quickly get amongst the goals.

Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal today, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw play as full-backs. Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane form the central pairing.

In midfield, the Manchester United boss picks Nemanja Matic, while Paul Pogba also plays. Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are selected, while Ronaldo starts.

If Solskjaer needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Anthony Martial and Fred.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Heaton, Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof, Fred, Lingard, Mata, Van de Beek, Martial